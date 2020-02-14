Weather

Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another overcast morning with a pleasantly cool afternoon on Mother's Day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds and breezy conditions Sunday, paired with a high of 72.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-70s by the middle of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Sunday, followed by a high of 80 in the afternoon.

