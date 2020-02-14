Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another overcast morning with a pleasantly cool afternoon on Mother's Day.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds and breezy conditions Sunday, paired with a high of 72.Temperatures will warm to the mid-70s by the middle of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Sunday, followed by a high of 80 in the afternoon.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.