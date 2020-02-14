SOCAL FORECAST: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Thursday morning following by sun and mild temperatures in the afternoon.
But temperatures will drop for the weekend and heavy rain could fall on Tuesday
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds with a high of 74 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with temperatures reaching a high of 79.
