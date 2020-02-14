Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some cloudy conditions in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning with temperatures hitting 75 by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next few days and drop slightly for the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Wednesday, but afternoon sunshine will heat temperatures up to 85. Similar conditions are expected through Friday as temperatures will stay in the 80s, then cool to the 70s on Saturday. Some light rain is possible Sunday morning.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.