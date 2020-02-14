Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A cold front Friday in Southern California is bringing some morning clouds, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 67 on Friday. A warmup arrives for the weekend as temperatures jump into the 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high around 70 degrees Friday. A sunny and warm weekend is on tap.

Mountain communities are likely to see some light snow fall.

Across the region, the weekend should be beautiful, with clear skies and warm temperatures.

