SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A cold front Friday in Southern California is bringing some morning clouds, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 67 on Friday. A warmup arrives for the weekend as temperatures jump into the 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high around 70 degrees Friday. A sunny and warm weekend is on tap.Mountain communities are likely to see some light snow fall.Across the region, the weekend should be beautiful, with clear skies and warm temperatures.