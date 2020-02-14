Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Tuesday will see some afternoon sunshine after the morning marine layer burns off.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some clouds late into Tuesday morning, with temperatures hitting 72 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 60s and low 70s for the next few days. Some drizzle is possible later in the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Tuesday, with a high of 78. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to drop to 70 on Thursday.
