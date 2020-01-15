Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, cool temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see early morning clouds and cool temperatures on Wednesday, with up to an inch of rain on tap for Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds and a high of 66 degrees by the afternoon, dropping to 47 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see early morning clouds and a cool morning with a high of 67, with temperatures dropping to 38 at night.

