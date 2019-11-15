SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, cooler temps Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see morning clouds Friday and cool temperatures throughout the day, but hotter conditions are on tap for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds lasting until at least 10 a.m. and temperatures reaching a cool 71 degrees. Temperatures will jump up to 86 on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of just 71 on Friday, but temps will rise to 87 on Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.