SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, cooler temps Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see cool temperatures all day Thursday, with a welcome cover of clouds in the morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of morning cover before the sun pops out with temperatures reaching a crisp 73 degrees.Temps are expected to jump up 10 degrees by the weekend.Cool temps and plenty of moisture will hover over the valleys and Inland Empire Thursday with a high of 75.