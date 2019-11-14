Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, cooler temps Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see cool temperatures all day Thursday, with a welcome cover of clouds in the morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of morning cover before the sun pops out with temperatures reaching a crisp 73 degrees.Temps are expected to jump up 10 degrees by the weekend.

Cool temps and plenty of moisture will hover over the valleys and Inland Empire Thursday with a high of 75.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after infant found dead in Walnut
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
Protections for low income renters in LA now available
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed family of 3
SoCal Edison to pay $360M for major Southern California wildfires
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Show More
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
San Clemente residents fed up with attempts to build toll road through town
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Boatload of booze discovered at bottom of Baltic Sea
Clinical trial injects your own belly fat into knee for pain relief
More TOP STORIES News