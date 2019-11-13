Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, cooler temps Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see a few clouds Wednesday morning, with cool temperatures all day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with temperatures reaching 75 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog with a high of 79.

