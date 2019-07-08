SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, drizzle possible Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some clouds and possibly even some drizzle Monday morning and cool temperatures all day.
Los Angeles and Orange counties could see morning clouds and drizzle with a high of 74 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see the sun come out by late morning, with the high temperature reaching 78.
