SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, drizzle possible Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some clouds and possibly even some drizzle Monday morning and cool temperatures all day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see morning clouds and drizzle with a high of 74 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see the sun come out by late morning, with the high temperature reaching 78.

