SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, mild temps Tuesday, warmup later in the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will again see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Tuesday, but a warmup is in store for later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties could see morning clouds and a high of 77 degrees. By late in the week, temperatures will climb into the 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see the sun come out by late morning, with the high temperature reaching 84. Temps will climb into the 90s by Wednesday and hit 98 by Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.