Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, pleasant temperatures on tap for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and pleasant temperatures on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and a high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 80s all week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 82 on and see rising temperatures for the weekend.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Vacationers arrive to find Joshua Tree Airbnb burned down
Doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms
Anaheim boy with leukemia gets wish to be cop for a day
LAPD SWAT team on scene of barricaded suspect in Mid-City
VIDEO: P-61 chased by another lion before being fatally struck on 405
Wilmington gang-related shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded
Show More
3 arrested in thwarted shooting plot at Desert Hot Springs High School
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
OC woman who ran "maternity tourism" business pleads guilty
Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old NJ girl lured into van
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
More TOP STORIES News