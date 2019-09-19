LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and pleasant temperatures on Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and a high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 80s all week.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 82 on and see rising temperatures for the weekend.
SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, pleasant temperatures on tap for Thursday
