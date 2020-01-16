Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, rain expected Thursday evening

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and up to half an inch of rain is expected to fall Thursday evening.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and a high of 62 degrees, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar condition with a high of 58. Temperatures will drop to a chilly 38 at night.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
Retail store Active Ride Shop to close for good
Family frantically searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Local Girl Scout won national contest to be the face of one of the famous cookie boxes
Show More
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
LA crime rate dropped to lowest number in decades last year
A first look at Disneyland's new Star Wars ride
Procession held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News