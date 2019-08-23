SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, sunny skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures are staying warm Friday, and heating up for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, warm conditions with highs reaching 84 on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 89 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.