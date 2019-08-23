Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, sunny skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures are staying warm Friday, and heating up for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, warm conditions with highs reaching 84 on Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 89 degrees.

