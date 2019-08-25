SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, sunny skies expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures across Southern California are staying pleasantly warm Sunday, and will stick around heading into the rest of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds before they make way for sunny, warm conditions by the afternoon. Highs will climb up to 86 on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 96 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.