Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, sunny skies expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures across Southern California are staying pleasantly warm Sunday, and will stick around heading into the rest of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds before they make way for sunny, warm conditions by the afternoon. Highs will climb up to 86 on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 96 degrees.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 trans women, gay man ejected from DTLA bar
Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver slams into building
Chargers lose to Seahawks 23-15 in preseason game
'Black Panther 2' gets 2022 release date
Woman arrested for allegedly trying to push teen off OC bridge
Teen's body recovered after he went missing in Lake Havasu boat crash
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Show More
Pregnant mother of 6 killed in South LA hit-and-run
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
7 burning questions about your LA Chargers
'Humiliating': N.C. homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
More TOP STORIES News