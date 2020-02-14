Weather

Southern California weather: Morning clouds, warm afternoon expected Tuesday

Latest Southern California forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds in the morning and then warm temperatures for Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning and a high temperature around 72 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.

Temperatures will jump by a few degrees Wednesday and remain at that level throughout the week.

