SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, warm temps Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see a few clouds Tuesday morning, with warm temperatures by afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning, then temperatures will rise to about 83 degrees by the afternoon. Conditions will cool by a few degrees later in the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching a high of 87 on Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.