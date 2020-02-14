Southern California weather: Morning drizzle, cool temperatures continue Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A strong onshore flow is keeping Southern California cool and cloudy Tuesday, with some light rain expected in the morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning drizzle Tuesday, with temperatures reaching just 72 degrees by the afternoon. The area will gradually warm up to 80 by the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with morning showers and a high of 76. The region will start warming up to 80 by Wednesday, with temperatures of 90 and above expected by Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.