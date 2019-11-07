Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning fog and sunny conditions on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny conditions Thursday as a possible fire danger enters the forecast Saturday in some parts.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 80. The area will be sunny after foggy conditions in the morning as temperatures climb to the upper 80s starting Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 86. Patchy fog will also hover over the area.

