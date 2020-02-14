Weather

Southern California weather: Morning fog, mild afternoon expected Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some patchy fog Friday morning, with temperatures warming to the 70s and 80s by afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning, then a high of 77 degrees by afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 88 with hazy sunshine by the afternoon.

Conditions should drop by a few degrees over the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks
3.3 magnitude quake hits Cabazon area, USGS says
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Thai dogs rescued, given new lease on life in Studio City
Dave Roberts excited to see fans return to Dodger Stadium
Show More
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
New California homeless database aims to help policymakers
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia star in new ABC series 'Rebel'
More TOP STORIES News