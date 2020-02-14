Southern California weather: Morning fog, mild afternoon expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some patchy fog Friday morning, with temperatures warming to the 70s and 80s by afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning, then a high of 77 degrees by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 88 with hazy sunshine by the afternoon.
Conditions should drop by a few degrees over the weekend.
