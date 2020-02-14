Southern California weather: Morning fog, pleasant temperatures for Memorial Day ahead of warmup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see pleasant conditions on Memorial Day before warmer temperatures move in on Tuesday and stay for the rest of the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog Monday morning, before warming up to 75 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to nearly 80 degrees by Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be a little warmer, hitting 82 on Monday and then reaching 86 degrees by Thursday.
For those heading to the beaches for Memorial Day, a cool high of 68 degrees is on tap after the morning marine layer burns off.
