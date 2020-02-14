Weather

Southern California weather: Morning fog, pleasant temperatures for Memorial Day ahead of warmup

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest weather with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see pleasant conditions on Memorial Day before warmer temperatures move in on Tuesday and stay for the rest of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog Monday morning, before warming up to 75 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to nearly 80 degrees by Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be a little warmer, hitting 82 on Monday and then reaching 86 degrees by Thursday.

For those heading to the beaches for Memorial Day, a cool high of 68 degrees is on tap after the morning marine layer burns off.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day crowds flock to popular SoCal beaches
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Man suspected of groping young girl in Target store in Irvine
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Lakewood violence threat may be 'swatting,' sheriff's officials say
For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance
In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes
Show More
Man caught on camera trying to throw concrete block through LA synagogue windows
Inmates helping other inmates struggling with mental health at DTLA jail
Tulsa pastors honor 'holy ground' 100 years after massacre
Traveling Vietnam vets memorial comes to SoCal for Memorial Day weekend
Slam Dunk Behind the Scenes: Can the Lakers and Clippers advance?
More TOP STORIES News