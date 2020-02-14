Southern California weather: Monday expected to mark warmest day of the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The warmest temperatures of the week are expected to arrive in Southern California on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see fog in the morning, with breezes and a high of 81 degrees by the afternoon.Temperatures will cool off a bit Tuesday before dropping back to the mid-70s for the rest of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some clouds Monday, with a high of 90.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.