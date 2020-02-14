Weather

Southern California weather: Monday expected to mark warmest day of the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The warmest temperatures of the week are expected to arrive in Southern California on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see fog in the morning, with breezes and a high of 81 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool off a bit Tuesday before dropping back to the mid-70s for the rest of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some clouds Monday, with a high of 90.

