SOCAL FORECAST: Mostly sunny conditions Monday, followed by warm temps all week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A warmup begins on Monday for the Southland as temperatures will mostly be above average this week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and a high of 73 as warm conditions start to settle in for the next few days.The valleys and Inland Empire will see warmer temperatures with a high of 74 on tap. Breezy conditions are also expected.