SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies ahead for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another beautiful Saturday is ahead for most of Southern California with a ridge of high pressure moving into the region.It will be mostly sunny in Los Angeles and Orange County on Saturday with a high of about 71 degrees, which will fall to about 53 degrees at night.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny conditions with a high of 73.On Oscars Sunday, lower pressure out of Canada will come down over the deserts of SoCal. Temperatures will drop with a 60% chance of rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.