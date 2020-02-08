Weather

SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies ahead for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another beautiful Saturday is ahead for most of Southern California with a ridge of high pressure moving into the region.

It will be mostly sunny in Los Angeles and Orange County on Saturday with a high of about 71 degrees, which will fall to about 53 degrees at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny conditions with a high of 73.

On Oscars Sunday, lower pressure out of Canada will come down over the deserts of SoCal. Temperatures will drop with a 60% chance of rain.

