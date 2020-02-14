SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions ahead for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will persist across most of Southern California on Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 71 on Sunday after a light layer of morning fog burns off.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high of about 74. The warm weather with persist through the week until a chance of rain movies back into the area by the weekend.
