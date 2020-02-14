SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions ahead for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are ahead for most of Southern California on Saturday.
A large dome of high pressure is covering California, leaving us with mostly dry conditions this weekend.
Temperatures will run about 5-6 degrees higher than normal.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 73 on Saturday. There will be some patchy fog.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high of about 73.
