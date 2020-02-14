SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions ahead for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are ahead for most of Southern California on Saturday.A large dome of high pressure is covering California, leaving us with mostly dry conditions this weekend.Temperatures will run about 5-6 degrees higher than normal.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 73 on Saturday. There will be some patchy fog.The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high of about 73.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.