SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions ahead for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are ahead for most of Southern California on Saturday.

A large dome of high pressure is covering California, leaving us with mostly dry conditions this weekend.

Temperatures will run about 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 73 on Saturday. There will be some patchy fog.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high of about 73.

