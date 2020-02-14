Weather

SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions ahead for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are ahead for most of Southern California on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 70 on Sunday after a light layer of morning fog burns off.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high of about 73. The warm weather with persist through the week until a chance of rain movies back into the area by the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teenagers shot, 1 fatally, at Valentine's Day party in Arleta
Police officer shoots, kills man armed with knife at Rialto home
Search continues for missing Malibu woman with bipolar disorder
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
LA leaders vow not to work with US border agents in 'sanctuary' cities
Vanessa Bryant posts Valentine's Day message to Kobe
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Show More
World War II veteran, 96, shares his story of finding love again
Son helps mom reunite with parents after 30 years apart
Police take 6-year-old from school to mental health facility
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
More TOP STORIES News