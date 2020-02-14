Weather

SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue across most of Southern California on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 71 degrees on Sunday after a light layer of morning fog burns off.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high around 74. The warm weather will persist through the week until a chance of rain moves back into the area by the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Long Beach police
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Search underway after man fatally shot in Altadena
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
14 evacuated from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus
Man arrested in Koreatown after shooting at police during chase
Show More
SoCal couple returning to CA after coronavirus quarantine in Japan
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats drop home opener in Carson, 25-18
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
More TOP STORIES News