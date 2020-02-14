SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue across most of Southern California on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 71 degrees on Sunday after a light layer of morning fog burns off.The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a high around 74. The warm weather will persist through the week until a chance of rain moves back into the area by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.