SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies, calm conditions on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see sunny skies and temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s across the region on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm, with a high of 75 on tap as temperatures dip to 53 at night. High clouds are also expected.Plenty of sunshine is expected in the valleys and Inland Empire. The area will reach a high of 76 and a low of 44.