SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies Friday, sunny weekend in store

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies Friday and sunny, pleasant weather throughout the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 66 degrees, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a high of 64, but dropping to a chilly 39 at night.