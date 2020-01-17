Weather

SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies Friday, sunny weekend in store

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies Friday and sunny, pleasant weather throughout the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 66 degrees, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a high of 64, but dropping to a chilly 39 at night.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 firefighters rescued after being trapped in burning building
Long Beach PD seek help finding missing 12-year-old
Woman found dismembered in plastic tub in Philadelphia
South LA child shot: Investigators looking at whether gun was properly stored
Ex-Lancaster deputy who fabricated shooting facing criminal charges
Eating differently on weekends can cause 'metabolic jet lag'
LA County program helps homeless people find pet-friendly housing
Show More
Wrightwood, Caltrans prepares for crowds with snowstorm on the way
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
Passenger describes apparent plane engine fire, fearful of missile
Rare sighting of group of mountain lions caught on camera
CA joins lawsuit against Trump administration over food stamp rule
More TOP STORIES News