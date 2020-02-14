Weather

SoCal forecast: Mostly sunny skies on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see sunny skies and temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s across the region on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm, with a high of 75 on tap as temperatures dip to 53 at night. High clouds are also expected.

Plenty of sunshine is expected in the valleys and Inland Empire. The area will reach a high of 76 and a low of 44.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Pomona crash leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt
Purse lost in 1957 found in middle school, returned to family
Vandals cover historic Plymouth Rock in red spray paint
Musicians protest state's new freelancer law
LAPD reopens Van Nuys intersection after suspicious vehicle investigation
Show More
Santa Clarita man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
Klobuchar attends fundraiser in LA ahead of Nevada caucuses
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Video shows officer-involved shooting in Long Beach
Vinyl record industry dealt setback in Banning fire
More TOP STORIES News