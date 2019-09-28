Weather

SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy, chance of rain Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and light scattered rain moves through the Southland Saturday as temperatures remain in the 70s through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 74, with a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect one quarter inch of rain on Saturday and a high of 75.

