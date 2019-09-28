SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy, chance of rain Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and light scattered rain moves through the Southland Saturday as temperatures remain in the 70s through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 74, with a tenth of an inch of rain expected.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect one quarter inch of rain on Saturday and a high of 75.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.