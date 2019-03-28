Southern California forecast: Southland to see some clouds, cool temps Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal is in store for a partly cloudy day in some parts Thursday, but temperatures will climb slightly later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 69. Cloudy conditions are also expected.
Temperatures for the valleys and Inland Empire will hover just below 70 and night time conditions will drop to 50 degrees. The forecast will be partly sunny.
Beach communities will see a surf of 3 to 5 feet and partly cloudy conditions. A high of 65 is expected.
A cool and breezy 50 degrees is on tap for the mountain areas.
Deserts will have a sunny day and temperatures will reach 66.
