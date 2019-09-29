Weather

SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy, cool temperature expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Morning clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the Southland Sunday as temps remain in the 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 74, with morning clouds.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect light showers Sunday morning and a high of 72.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Children enjoy story time with drag queen at Eagle Rock library
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Uninsured patients receive free surgery in Baldwin Park
"Joker" film prompting added security at theaters in LA, nationwide
Woman, 73, found dead after Granada Hills house fire
PCH shut down in Malibu following fatal crash
Show More
Woman who serenades LA Metro riders remains a mystery
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
1 student hospitalized, 1 arrested after Corona del Mar altercation
Average price of regular gas in SoCal jumps to $4
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
More TOP STORIES News