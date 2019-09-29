SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy, cool temperature expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Morning clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the Southland Sunday as temps remain in the 70s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 74, with morning clouds.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect light showers Sunday morning and a high of 72.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News