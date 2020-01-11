Weather

SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy skies, cool temps expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining cool through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 66 degrees on Saturday, dropping to 48 overnight. Similar conditions will be seen well into next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 65, dropping to 41 overnight.

