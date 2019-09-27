SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and light scattered rain moves through the Southland Friday as temperatures remain in the 70s through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77, with a 10% chance of rain, but the area will be mostly sunny.The valleys and Inland Empire have a slight chance of light rain with some clouds. A high of 78 is on tap for the region.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.