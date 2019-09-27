Weather

SoCal forecast: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain in SoCal Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and light scattered rain moves through the Southland Friday as temperatures remain in the 70s through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77, with a 10% chance of rain, but the area will be mostly sunny.

The valleys and Inland Empire have a slight chance of light rain with some clouds. A high of 78 is on tap for the region.

