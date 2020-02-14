SoCal forecast: Partly sunny conditions, mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures on Friday as much of the cloud cover hovering over the region disappears by the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see clouds in the morning, then temperatures climb to 70 degrees by Friday afternoon.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 72 degrees.Friday will bring a slight chance of showers in Ventura County.The weekend should be mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.