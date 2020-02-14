Weather

SoCal forecast: Partly sunny conditions, mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures on Friday as much of the cloud cover hovering over the region disappears by the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see clouds in the morning, then temperatures climb to 70 degrees by Friday afternoon.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 72 degrees.

Friday will bring a slight chance of showers in Ventura County.

The weekend should be mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
102-year-old man found apparently murdered in Encino
Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Migrants encamped in Tijuana tell their stories as they await asylum
Migrant family stuck at border fleeing violence in homeland
Ontario explosion: Cleanup continues at fireworks blast site
CDC weighs shortening schools' physical distancing guidelines
Armie Hammer accuser describes alleged rape in LA
Show More
Police arrest suspect in assault on Asian-American woman, 75, who fought back
Nonprofit ensures the homeless don't miss out on stimulus funds
Peloton issues warning after child killed
Ventura County moves closer to normalcy in red tier
LA Regional Food Bank marks 100th drive-up food distribution event
More TOP STORIES News