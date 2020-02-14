SoCal forecast: Pleasant, dry temps on tap for Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's going to be a lovely Valentine's Day in Southern California, as the region will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on Friday.There is a big dome of high pressure, meaning we won't see any rain, but dry temperatures and some marine layer at the coastline.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies, with sunshine and a high of about 70 on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of about 72.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.