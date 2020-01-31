SoCal forecast: Pleasant, warm conditions expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday should be a beautiful, sunny day in California, with temperatures reaching into the low 80s in some areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 81 on Friday and sunny skies, with similar conditions on Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday could be about 10 degrees cooler with a chance of light rain at night.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will hit about 81 on Friday.
