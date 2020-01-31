SoCal forecast: Pleasant, warm conditions expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday should be a beautiful, sunny day in California, with temperatures reaching into the low 80s in some areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 81 on Friday and sunny skies, with similar conditions on Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday could be about 10 degrees cooler with a chance of light rain at night.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will hit about 81 on Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.