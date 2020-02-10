SoCal forecast: Rain expected in some areas Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold temperatures, rain and snow are continuing in Southern California on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of light showers in the morning, with a high of 68 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some rain, with gusty winds and a high of 65, dropping to 46 overnight.Mountain areas can expect to see several inches of snow at elevations over 3,000 feet.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.