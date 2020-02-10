SoCal forecast: Rain expected in some areas Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold temperatures, rain and snow are continuing in Southern California on Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of light showers in the morning, with a high of 68 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some rain, with gusty winds and a high of 65, dropping to 46 overnight.
Mountain areas can expect to see several inches of snow at elevations over 3,000 feet.
