SoCal forecast: Rain expected in some areas Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold temperatures, rain and snow are continuing in Southern California on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of light showers in the morning, with a high of 68 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some rain, with gusty winds and a high of 65, dropping to 46 overnight.

Mountain areas can expect to see several inches of snow at elevations over 3,000 feet.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

