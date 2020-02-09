Weather

SoCal forecast: Rain, snow move into SoCal on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few warm and sunny days, cold temperatures and rain are moving back into Southern California on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 50% chance of showers, accompanied by some mild winds and a high of 62. There's a chance the Oscars in Hollywood will be impacted, with rainfall expected as celebrities roll out onto the red carpet.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see rain, with gusty winds that will last until Monday.

