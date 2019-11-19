Weather

SoCal forecast: Rain to begin Tuesday night, 1st snowfall coming to mountains

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain is moving in to Southern California this week, along with the first snowfall of the season in the mountains.

A light drizzle should begin late Tuesday night, then get heavier in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Rainfall will be heaviest in the Inland Empire and Orange County with half an inch to nearly an inch expected in some areas by the end of Wednesday.

Communities burned by recent wildfires should be particularly cautious to look out for possible flooding when the rain begins.

The rainfall will be a little lighter to the north, with about a quarter inch to a half inch in parts of Los Angeles County.

The mountains should see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet and as much as 5-10 inches at higher elevations.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 76, with clouds during the daytime, then dropping to 65 on Wednesday amid the rainfall.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect a high of 76 on Tuesday, dropping to 65 on Wednesday as the rain falls.

Conditions should clear up in time for the weekend.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving naked driver kills girl in Stevenson Ranch
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
Chargers fall to Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 in Mexico City
Cancer survivor fulfills her wish to dance with the stars
Playful whale makes a splash in Avalon as family looks on
New DNA method helps solve 2 SoCal cold cases
Mötley Crüe confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020
Show More
Ford Mustang Mach-E turns heads at LA Auto Show
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
More TOP STORIES News