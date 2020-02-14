Weather

Southern California weather: Region sees hotter temperatures on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Inland and desert communities of Southern California will see temperatures hit the 90s and beyond on Wednesday while the basin will remain relatively cooler.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 75 by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will jump to about 80 on Thursday then cool back to the 70s through the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting an average of 92 degrees on Wednesday, while some communities like Bakersfield and Palm Springs will see triple-digit temperatures.

