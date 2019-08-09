Weather

SoCal forecast: Region to see morning fog, moderate temps through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see the return of the morning marine layer with warm but still pleasant temperatures on Friday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds with highs reaching 82 by the afternoon - and similar conditions through the weekend.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see some patchy fog in the morning, reaching a high of 90 by afternoon.

