SoCal forecast: Region to see pleasant temps before slight midweek warm-up

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will continue to see pleasantly warm temperatures on Sunday before a slight warm-up next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog and low morning clouds with highs reaching 82 by the afternoon. Temperatures will spike up to 86 by midweek.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see clear sunny skies, reaching a high of 92 by the afternoon. Temps are expected to hit the high 90s in the days following.