SoCal forecast: Region to see warm, sunny temperatures Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will drop by just a few degrees on Wednesday, still staying quite warm in most areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog Wednesday morning and then a high of 84 by afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, warm conditions with a high of 92.

