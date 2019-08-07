SoCal forecast: Region to see warm, sunny temperatures Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will drop by just a few degrees on Wednesday, still staying quite warm in most areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog Wednesday morning and then a high of 84 by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny, warm conditions with a high of 92.
