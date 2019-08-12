SoCal forecast: Region to see warm temperatures Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see warm, sunny conditions Monday, with temperatures rising by midweek.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning, with with highs reaching 83 by the afternoon. Temperatures will spike up to 89 by midweek.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see clear sunny skies, reaching a high of 93 by the afternoon. Temps are expected to hit the triple digits by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.