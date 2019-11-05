SoCal forecast: Region to see warm temps, no winds Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few weeks of intense red-flag wind conditions, Southern California will see warm temperatures with little wind on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, with temperatures reaching about 83 degrees by afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a daytime high of 88.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.