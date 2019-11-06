SoCal forecast: Region to see warm temps, no winds Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny and warm conditions Wednesday, with no red flag conditions.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, a patchy dense fog will hang over in the early morning as a sunny day is expected later on. The high will be 79.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 84 with warm and sunny conditions.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.