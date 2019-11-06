Weather

SoCal forecast: Region to see warm temps, no winds Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny and warm conditions Wednesday, with no red flag conditions.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, a patchy dense fog will hang over in the early morning as a sunny day is expected later on. The high will be 79.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 84 with warm and sunny conditions.

